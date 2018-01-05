Games: Steam, SuperTux and More
Turns out Linux market share on Steam did not go back up in December
Originally, the December market share for Linux on Steam was shown as 0.43%, but Valve have revised this down to 0.26%. So that's a decrease of 0.01 percentage points from November to December.
SuperTux: A Linux Take on Super Mario Game
When people usually think of PC games, they think of big titles, like Call of Duty, which often cost millions of dollars to create. While those games may be enjoyable, there are many games created by amateur programmers that are just as fun.
I am going to review one such game that I love to play. It’s called SuperTux.
PhysicS cheats
I guess the goofiest stuff in basic game physics is really just about mapping player controls to in-game actions like jumping and deceleration; the rest consists of hacks to compensate for representing everything as a box.
