Games: Steam, SuperTux and More

Monday 8th of January 2018 09:48:27 AM
Gaming
  • Turns out Linux market share on Steam did not go back up in December

    Originally, the December market share for Linux on Steam was shown as 0.43%, but Valve have revised this down to 0.26%. So that's a decrease of 0.01 percentage points from November to December.

  • SuperTux: A Linux Take on Super Mario Game

    When people usually think of PC games, they think of big titles, like Call of Duty, which often cost millions of dollars to create. While those games may be enjoyable, there are many games created by amateur programmers that are just as fun.

    I am going to review one such game that I love to play. It’s called SuperTux.

  • PhysicS cheats

    I guess the goofiest stuff in basic game physics is really just about mapping player controls to in-game actions like jumping and deceleration; the rest consists of hacks to compensate for representing everything as a box.

Security: Meltdown and Spectre, Kaspersky, PowerPC

Gemini Runs GNU/Linux and Android

  • Planet Computers Gemini hands-on: Nostalgia’s Android reboot
    For geeks of a certain generation, there’s something uncontrollably appealing about the Planet Computers Gemini. Fond memories of the classic Psion Series 5 are to blame, of course, and the Android-powered clamshell taps into that nostalgia with pitch-perfect accuracy. Having spent some time pecking at its keys, I have to say I’m swayed.
  • Hands-on with the Gemini PDA handheld PC with Android, Linux and a 6 inch display
    The Gemini PDA is a tiny computer that’s small enough to hold in one hand, but with a keyboard that makes it possible to touch-type… maybe. Planet Computer introduced the Gemini PDA nearly a year ago and launched a crowdfunding campaign to take the device from prototype to shipping product. Now it’s about ready to ship.

