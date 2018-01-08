Benchmarking Linux With The Retpoline Patches For Spectre
While the Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI) patches were quick to land in the mainline Linux kernel for addressing the Meltdown CPU vulnerability, the "Retpoline" patches are still being worked on as the leading approach on the Linux side for dealing with the Spectre CPU vulnerability. The Retpoline patches are said to have little impact on performance, but here are our benchmarks of these kernel patches for seeing how they affect a variety of AMD and Intel systems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 836 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tizen: Refrigerators and Phones
Fedora and Red Hat: New ISO, AArch64, ARM, OpenShift, Kubernetes
OSS Leftovers
The Openwashing of AT&T (Sponsored) and Monsanto
Recent comments
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
4 days 20 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
5 days 13 hours ago
5 days 13 hours ago
5 days 15 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 6 days ago