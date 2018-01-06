Android Leftovers
The 2018 Chromebook Runs Android Apps, Microsoft Office: Time To Switch?
-
HTC Apologizes For The European Delay Of The U11's Android 8.0
-
Now Google is spamming Android phones from other companies, too
-
You can now add your PayPal Business Debit Mastercard to Android Pay
-
Planet Computers' Gemini is a tiny Android laptop with the spirit of Psion
-
Google's Android Messages SMS app is also showing surveys, even on non-Pixel devices
-
Anker is now selling its Android projector-Bluetooth speaker combo for $349
-
Sony unveils the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, and Xperia L2
-
Android Oreo update - Could surprise smartphone BEAT Samsung and OnePlus to next release?
-
Why Google's Fuschia won't replace Android and Chrome OS
-
Westinghouse's 43-inch 4K Android TV set costs $350
-
Google is combining Android Pay and Google Wallet into one service called Google Pay
-
[$$$] NVIDIA announces 65" 4K 120Hz gaming displays with Android TV built in
-
