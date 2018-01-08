ASUS Tinker Board S Is New Raspberry Pi-killer With Linux And Android Support (CES 2018)
At CES 2018, ASUS unveiled tons of small form factor hardware and expanded its family. PB40 and PN40 are two mini PCs that let combine power and portability. Chromebox 3 is Chromebox 2 successor with 8th Generation Intel Core processor with DDR4 2400 Memory. For Linux enthusiasts and DIYers, the good news came in the form of a new Raspberry Pi competitor.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 830 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tizen: Refrigerators and Phones
Fedora and Red Hat: New ISO, AArch64, ARM, OpenShift, Kubernetes
OSS Leftovers
The Openwashing of AT&T (Sponsored) and Monsanto
Recent comments
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
4 days 20 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
5 days 13 hours ago
5 days 13 hours ago
5 days 15 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 6 days ago