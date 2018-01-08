Language Selection

Security: Cryptocurrency Mining, Meltdown and Spectre, Updates, Cryptographic Key Generation

Security
Security
  • Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Take Aim at SSH Servers

    As the value of cryptocurrency continues to rise, there has been growing interest from attackers and security researchers alike.  

    So far in January 2018, multiple new attack vectors against cryptocurrencies have been disclosed as well as at least one major vulnerability. While there are potentially great opportunities to be had with cryptocurrency, the security issues serve as a reminder that there are risks too.

    A report released Jan. 8 alleges that among those now taking aim at cryptocurrency is the government of North Korea, which is conducting an un-authorized Monero mining operation. On Jan 3. a report from security firm F5 revealed that attackers are using a new python script to mine Monero on servers. While un-authorized mining operations are taking aim at servers, the security of the Electrum digital wallets used to access cryptocurrency has also been at risk and was patched on Jan. 7.

  • Clear Linux Rolls Out KPTI Page Isolation & Retpoline Support

    Intel's own Clear Linux distribution has now been updated with protection for addressing the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities disclosed last week.

  • What You Need to Know About the Meltdown and Spectre CPU Flaws

    The computer industry is racing to deal with several new vulnerabilities that affect the majority of processors in modern computers and mobile devices. The flaws enable new attacks that break the critical memory defenses in operating systems and bypass fundamental isolation layers, including those vital to virtualization and container technologies.

    The most serious of the flaws, dubbed Meltdown or CVE-2017-5754, allows applications running in userspace to extract information from the kernel’s memory, which can contain sensitive data like passwords, encryption keys and other secrets. The good news is that Meltdown can be largely mitigated through software patches, unlike two other vulnerabilities known collectively as Spectre (CVE-2017-5753 and CVE-2017-5715) that will require CPU microcode updates and will likely haunt the industry for some time to come.

  • GCC 8 Patches Posted For Spectre Mitigation

    There's been a well-published branch the past few days of a patched GCC 7.2 code-base with the code changes for fending off Spectre while now patches have arrived on the mailing list for Spectre/CVE-2017-5715 of mainline GCC 8.

    Toolchain expert H.J. Lu of Intel has posted a set of five patches for Spectre mitigation with the current GCC 8 code-base. These patches introduce the new -mindirect-branch, -mindirect-branch-loop, -mfunction-return, -mindirect-branch-register options for GCC. Enabling the new functionality converts indirect branches to call and return thunks in order to avoid speculative execution.

  • Spectre and Meltdown explained

    I found this great article of Anton Gostev about Spectre and Meltdown, so I’m reposting it here :

    By now, most of you have probably already heard of the biggest disaster in the history of IT – Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities which affect all modern CPUs, from those in desktops and servers, to ones found in smartphones. Unfortunately, there’s much confusion about the level of threat we’re dealing with here, because some of the impacted vendors need reasons to explain the still-missing security patches. But even those who did release a patch, avoid mentioning that it only partially addresses the threat. And, there’s no good explanation of these vulnerabilities on the right level (not for developers), something that just about anyone working in IT could understand to make their own conclusion. So, I decided to give it a shot and deliver just that.

  • Weekend tech reading: Spectre/Meltdown recap, 400Gbps Ethernet, next-gen DisplayPort
  • Security updates for Monday
  • What cryptographic key generation needs is a good source of entropy

    Let's move to computers. As opposed to board games, you generally want a computer to do the same thing every time you ask it to do it, assuming you give it the same inputs: you want its behaviour to be deterministic when presented with the same initial conditions. Random behaviour is generally not a good thing for computers. There are, of course, exceptions to this rule, such as when you want to use your computer to play a game, as things get boring quickly if there's no variation in gameplay.

    There's another big exception: cryptography. Not all cryptography, though; you definitely want a single plaintext to be encrypted to a single ciphertext under the same key in almost all cases. But there is one area where randomness is important, and that's in the creation of the cryptographic key(s) you're going to be using to perform those operations. It turns out that you need to have quite a lot of randomness available to create a key that is unique—and keys really need to be truly unique. If you don't have enough randomness, not only might you generate the same key (or set of them) repeatedly, but other people may do so as well. If they can guess what keys you're using, they could do things like read your messages or pretend to be you.

Tizen: Refrigerators and Phones

  • Samsung to unveil new model of Family Hub Refrigerator at CES 2018
    Samsung Electronics has today announced the 2018 version of its award-winning Family Hub smart refrigerator. A winner of the 2018 Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2018, the refrigerator will be on display at the CES 2018, to be held in Las Vegas from 9-12 January, 2018.
  • Samsung’s Tizen based Z2 gets a Software update – OBQU
    The Tizen based Samsung Z2 got a little software/firmware update last week. When I say little, I think I’m not exaggerating, as it only measures 7.9MB, but I think it’s important to cover all Tizen smartphone software news until there is no Tizen smartphone software news.

Fedora and Red Hat: New ISO, AArch64, ARM, OpenShift, Kubernetes

  • F27-20180105 updated isos released
    The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated 27 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.14.11-300 kernel.
  • Fedora 28 Looking To Promote Its AArch64 Server Support
    The latest in the long list of planned features/changes for Fedora 28 come down to an AArch64 promotion. Fedora developers are looking to promote their AArch64 / ARM64 / ARMv8 server offerings to being a "primary architecture" for this next Fedora release. The Fedora AArch64 server installer, Cloud images, and Docker base images would be the same status then as the other primary server architectures like x86_64.
  • Video: Red Hat Showcases ARM Support for HPC at SC17
    In this video from SC17, Jon Masters from Red Hat describes the company’s Multi-Architecture HPC capabilities, including the new ARM-powered Apollo 70 server from HPE.
  • PodCTL #20 – Gathering Kubernetes Communities
    Before Kubernetes became popular, we had a suspicion that these trends would happen and we started the OpenShift Commons community. Whereas the Kubernetes community is focused on the technology, the OpenShift Commons community strives to bring together both technologists and practitioners to share knowledge and work to solve common challenges.
  • 5 reasons Kubernetes is the real deal
    I've been to a lot of tech conferences in my life, but there was something different about the December 2017 KubeCon/Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Summit in Austin. Sure, there's a ton of hype around Kubernetes, but it's something more. Not only did attendance go up by a staggering amount vs. 2016 (there were more than 4,000 people in Austin) but it was about who was and wasn't there. The content was solid, the Linux Foundation did its usual fabulous job running the event, but the real highlight for me was about the who. [...] Many open source projects come from one developer's crazy/beautiful idea, but leave lots and lots to be done before the use cases are built out and proven. In this case, similar to MapReduce/Hadoop, the primary use case and even most key foundational technical elements have been proved out, in production at Google for years.

OSS Leftovers

  • Rethinking your open source use policy
    I spoke with someone the other day that was fired from his job as a technical product manager after more than 20 years of experience. He is now job-searching but is finding it difficult. There is a new bar set for speed of technology development that capitalizes on agile software development practices and leveraging open source technologies—two things that were not taken seriously just ten years ago. According to 69 percent of senior executives, this digital transformation is forcing us now to rethink our cybersecurity strategies. To accommodate these time constraints from management, developers have turned more and more to open source code as a great asset to build products and features, as opposed to writing code from scratch.  Open source technologies are available openly on the internet through sites like GitHub and SourceForge. Open source code now makes up 90 percent of the code composition of our modern applications.
  • New-Age Networking Predictions for the New Year: Open Source
    As software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV) and other new-age networking initiatives mature, we'll be taking a look at what's in store for some of the most promising projects in the new year, now examining the open source movement. Modern networking techniques such as SDN and NFV are closely tied to the open source phenomenon. As they've originated, evolved and matured, such approaches naturally have gravitated to open source, which itself is in the midst of a rising popularity trend.
  • What is Lisa OS, the legendary operating system by Apple to be released for free
    The Computer History Museum in California has decided to go ahead and release the Apple’s legendary Lisa operating system for free. The OS will now be available as open source for everyone. However, even back in 1983, Apple had a reputation being forward with its product. The tech giant announced Lisa desktop computer on January 19, 1983. Officially, “Lisa” stood for “Local Integrated Software Architecture”, however, there are multiple reports that state that the name of the OS was also the name of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ daughter.
  • Lisa OS: Steve Jobs' rare failed project to be released for free as open source
  • FOSDEM 2018 talk: Perl in the Physics Lab
    FOSDEM 2018, the "Free and Open Source Developers' European Meeting", takes place 3-4 February at Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Campus Solbosch, Brussels - and our measurement control software Lab::Measurement will be presented there in the Perl devrooom! As all of FOSDEM, the talk will also be streamed live and archived; more details on this follow later.

The Openwashing of AT&T (Sponsored) and Monsanto

