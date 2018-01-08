Tizen: Refrigerators and Phones Samsung to unveil new model of Family Hub Refrigerator at CES 2018 Samsung Electronics has today announced the 2018 version of its award-winning Family Hub smart refrigerator. A winner of the 2018 Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2018, the refrigerator will be on display at the CES 2018, to be held in Las Vegas from 9-12 January, 2018.

Samsung’s Tizen based Z2 gets a Software update – OBQU The Tizen based Samsung Z2 got a little software/firmware update last week. When I say little, I think I’m not exaggerating, as it only measures 7.9MB, but I think it’s important to cover all Tizen smartphone software news until there is no Tizen smartphone software news.

Fedora and Red Hat: New ISO, AArch64, ARM, OpenShift, Kubernetes F27-20180105 updated isos released The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated 27 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.14.11-300 kernel.

Fedora 28 Looking To Promote Its AArch64 Server Support The latest in the long list of planned features/changes for Fedora 28 come down to an AArch64 promotion. Fedora developers are looking to promote their AArch64 / ARM64 / ARMv8 server offerings to being a "primary architecture" for this next Fedora release. The Fedora AArch64 server installer, Cloud images, and Docker base images would be the same status then as the other primary server architectures like x86_64.

Video: Red Hat Showcases ARM Support for HPC at SC17 In this video from SC17, Jon Masters from Red Hat describes the company’s Multi-Architecture HPC capabilities, including the new ARM-powered Apollo 70 server from HPE.

PodCTL #20 – Gathering Kubernetes Communities Before Kubernetes became popular, we had a suspicion that these trends would happen and we started the OpenShift Commons community. Whereas the Kubernetes community is focused on the technology, the OpenShift Commons community strives to bring together both technologists and practitioners to share knowledge and work to solve common challenges.

5 reasons Kubernetes is the real deal I've been to a lot of tech conferences in my life, but there was something different about the December 2017 KubeCon/Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Summit in Austin. Sure, there's a ton of hype around Kubernetes, but it's something more. Not only did attendance go up by a staggering amount vs. 2016 (there were more than 4,000 people in Austin) but it was about who was and wasn't there. The content was solid, the Linux Foundation did its usual fabulous job running the event, but the real highlight for me was about the who. [...] Many open source projects come from one developer's crazy/beautiful idea, but leave lots and lots to be done before the use cases are built out and proven. In this case, similar to MapReduce/Hadoop, the primary use case and even most key foundational technical elements have been proved out, in production at Google for years.