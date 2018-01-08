Tizen: Refrigerators and Phones
Samsung to unveil new model of Family Hub Refrigerator at CES 2018
Samsung Electronics has today announced the 2018 version of its award-winning Family Hub smart refrigerator. A winner of the 2018 Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2018, the refrigerator will be on display at the CES 2018, to be held in Las Vegas from 9-12 January, 2018.
Samsung’s Tizen based Z2 gets a Software update – OBQU
The Tizen based Samsung Z2 got a little software/firmware update last week. When I say little, I think I’m not exaggerating, as it only measures 7.9MB, but I think it’s important to cover all Tizen smartphone software news until there is no Tizen smartphone software news.
