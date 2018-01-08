Software: BadISO, MusE 3.0.0, Krita, GNOME and More
-
Announcing BadISO
For a few years now I have been working on-and-off on a personal project to import data from a large collection of home-made CD-Rs and DVD-Rs. I've started writing up my notes, experiences and advice for performing a project like this; but they aren't yet in a particularly legible state.
As part of this work I wrote some software called "BadISO" which takes a possibly-corrupted or incomplete optical disc image (specifically ISO9660) and combined with a GNU ddrescue map (or log) file, tells you which files within the image are intact, and which are not. The idea is you have tried to import a disc using ddrescue and some areas of the disc have not read successfully. The ddrescue map file tells you which areas in byte terms, but not what files that corresponds to. BadISO plugs that gap.
-
MusE 3.0.0 released
Three years after the last stable release, version 3.0 of the MusE MIDI/Audio sequencer is now available. As you might expect there many changes since the last release including a switch to Qt5, a new Plugin Path editor in Global Settings, a mixer makeover with lots of fixes, a system-wide move to double precision of all audio paths, and much more.
-
Linux Release Roundup: Wine, Soundnode, Etcher + More
Welcome to our first Linux Release Roundup of 2018 — and as you might expect from the first week of a new year, there’s not an awful lot to round up!
I like to assume that app developers spent their holidays enjoying themselves rather than beavering away on apps for our collective benefit.
Even so, here are a couple of recent updates – but warning: this post contains Electron.
-
Interview with Emily K. Mell
That it’s free! I think it’s remarkable that the open-source community could create something of this quality without a money spigot. Given Adobe’s outrageous pricing scheme for Photoshop, you’d think that software like this couldn’t exist anywhere else. Krita is a much better option.
-
Loving Gitlab.gnome.org, and getting notifications
I'm loving gitlab.gnome.org. It has been only a couple of weeks since librsvg moved to gitlab, and I've already received and merged two merge requests. (Isn't it a bit weird that Github uses "pull request" and Everyone(tm) knows the PR acronym, but Gitlab uses "merge request"?)
-
7 Best Alternatives To Microsoft Office Suite — 2018 Edition
Some people need specific features or compatibility with other contacts, and that’s understandable; it’s expected to come at a price. But what about those who don’t need much out of an office software? The average person, even if technically inclined, doesn’t need much out of a word processor (I mean, it’s not like it’s a text editor or anything). So, should you pay for something that you don’t need? Probably none of my business, so I’ll just give you the facts to make an informed decision and select the best Microsoft Office alternative...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 585 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tizen: Refrigerators and Phones
Fedora and Red Hat: New ISO, AArch64, ARM, OpenShift, Kubernetes
OSS Leftovers
The Openwashing of AT&T (Sponsored) and Monsanto
Recent comments
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
4 days 20 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
5 days 13 hours ago
5 days 13 hours ago
5 days 15 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 6 days ago