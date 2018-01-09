Software: Cockpit, notmuch, Jumble Password, Tableau and GNOME
-
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 159.
-
Version 0.26 of the notmuch email client/indexer is available with a long list of new features. "It's now possible to include the cleartext of encrypted e-mails in the notmuch index. This makes it possible to search your encrypted e-mails with the same ease as searching cleartext."
-
Jumble Password is an electron-based utility app that you can use to create unique password combinations using your date of birth and name. It uses a random number permutation algorithm called the Fisher-Yates Shuffle Algorithm to jumble up sequences.
A typical case scenario is if you want to create a password for a website project you’re working on. You can choose to enter random names or dates to get unique suggestions each time you hit the submit button.
-
Tableau said its in-memory data engine, called Hyper, is generally available and will be included in Tableau 10.5. Hyper will be able to boost query speed by 5X and extract data and large data sets faster.
With the move, Tableau gets into the database game. Typically, Tableau is extracting data from multiple data sets and joining them together.
What Tableau is hoping to do is speed up time to insight and visualization. Tableau is also releasing Tableau Server on Linux and the ability to embed multiple visualizations in a single view with Viz in Tooltip.
-
Tableau announced today that its new Hyper data engine is generally available to customers, providing a massive speed boost for existing processes through its business intelligence and analysis software.
-
GXml is a library for XML access and GObject serialization to XML, with a W3C DOM4 API implementation.
-
As for resent release of Vala 0.39.4, there are huge improvements if we talk about warnings output at Vala code and C code compilation level.
One of the argument against Vala, has been the number of warnings you get for a valid Vala code at C level compilation. As an example you can check warnings for GXml in March 2017 about 230, some were my fault but other at C level.
today's howtos
-
TL;DR:
deraadt@ thought it would be nice to have a spf fetch utility in base.
Aaron Poffenberger wrote a shell-based `spf_fetch` utility.
I wrote a C-based `spfwalk` utility that's `pledge()`-ed.
The `spfwalk` utility got merged to `smtpctl`.
-
A bit over a year ago I started working on smack-omemo as part of my bachelor thesis. Looking back at the past year, I can say there could have hardly been a better topic for my thesis. Working with Smack brought me deep into the XMPP world, got me in contact with a lot of cool people and taught me a lot. Especially the past Google Summer of Code improved my skills substantially. During said event, I took a break from working on smack-omemo, while focussing on a Jingle implementation instead. After the 3 months were over, I dedicated my time to smack-omemo again and realized, that there were some points that needed improvements.
Debian Leftovers
-
TeX Live is a project of long history, starting somewhen back in the 90ies with CDs distributed within user groups till the most recent net-based distribution and updates. Discussion about using a VCS started very early, in 1999. This blog recalls a bit of history of the VCS for TeX Live, and reports on the current status of the Subversion and Git (svn mirror) repositories.
-
I'll assume everyone's already heard repeatedly about the Meltdown and Spectre security issues that affect many CPUs. If not, see meltdownattack.com. These primarily affect systems that run untrusted code - such as multi-tenant virtual hosting systems. Spectre is also a problem for web browsers with Javascript enabled.
-
If you are a Debian Maintainer (DM) or Debian Developer (DD) doing source-only uploads to Debian for packages maintained in git, you are probably using some variation of the following...
OSS Leftovers
-
The technical savvy and inventive energy of young programmers is alive and well.
This was clear from the diligent work that I witnessed while participating in this year’s PennApps, the nation’s largest college hackathon. Over the course of 48 hours, my high school- and college-age peers created projects ranging from a blink-based communication device for shut-in patients to a burrito maker with IoT connectivity. The spirit of open source was tangible throughout the event, as diverse groups bonded over a mutual desire to build, the free flow of ideas and tech know-how, fearless experimentation and rapid prototyping, and an overwhelming eagerness to participate.
Why then, I wondered, wasn’t open source a hot topic among my tech geek peers?
To learn more about what college students think when they hear "open source," I surveyed several college students who are members of the same professional computer science organization I belong to. All members of this community must apply during high school or college and are selected based on their computer science-specific achievements and leadership—whether that means leading a school robotics team, founding a nonprofit to bring coding into insufficiently funded classrooms, or some other worthy endeavor. Given these individuals’ accomplishments in computer science, I thought that their perspectives would help in understanding what young programmers find appealing (or unappealing) about open source projects.
-
EPFL's Blue Brain Project today announces the release of its open source software project 'Blue Brain Nexus', designed to enable the FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) data management principles for the Neuroscience and broader scientific community. It is part of EPFL's open-science initiative, which seeks to maximize the reach and impact of research conducted at the school.
The aim of the Blue Brain Project is to build accurate, biologically detailed, digital reconstructions and simulations of the rodent brain and, ultimately the human brain. Blue Brain Nexus is instrumental in supporting all stages of Blue Brain's data-driven modelling cycle including, but not limited to experimental data, single cell models, circuits, simulations and validations. The brain is a complex multi-level system and is one of the biggest 'Big Data' problems we have today. Therefore, Blue Brain Nexus has been built to organize, store and process exceptionally large volumes of data and support usage by a broad number of users.
-
Devery.io are developing the Devery Protocol, aiming to provide a decentralized verification platform enabling the marking and tracking of items over the Ethereum blockchain.
-
Christmas may have come a few days early this past December for security advocates with the introduction of the Haven app, bringing with it a fair amount of excitement, criticism, and an excellent opportunity to explore some of the less often discussed aspects of working with open source.
For those who have been off of Twitter since the coverage started since Friday, the Haven app has been proposed as a solution for protecting your physical space from surveillance (or worse). Built for Android by the good folks over at the Guardian Project, the makers of great anonymity apps that help protect their users from surveillance, the app makes use of the phone’s sensors to detect intruders that might attempt to creep on your personal space.
-
2017 was quite a year beyond the socio-economic, geo-political, and bizarre. I, and many of my colleagues did what we could: find solace in work. I’ve often found that in uncertain times, making forward progress on difficult technical projects provides just enough incentive to continue for a bit longer. With the successful release of Firefox 57, I’m again optimistic about the future for the technical work. The Firefox Layout Engine team has a lot to be proud of in the 57 version. The winning combination was shipping big-ticket investments, and grinding down on many very difficult bugs. Plan “A” all the way!
-
Facebook has responded to governments' criticism of cryptography by giving the world an open source encrypted group chat tool.
It's hardly likely to endear the ad-farm to people like FBI Director Christopher Wray, who yesterday told an international infosec conference it was “ridiculous” that the Feds have seized nearly 8,000 phones they can't access. UK prime minister Theresa May has also called for backdoors in messaging services and for social networks to stop offering "safe spaces" for extremists.
-
GNU/Linux was able to fill this gap, truly reshaping software design and development. Rather than writing and updating proprietary, foundational code, various developers working at varying companies or on their own could use and enhance the basic software building blocks, thereby focusing the majority of their resources on higher stack-level innovations.
And, it worked.
Recent comments
5 days 16 hours ago
6 days 5 hours ago
6 days 5 hours ago
6 days 20 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 13 hours ago
1 week 13 hours ago
1 week 15 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago