Ubuntu 17.04 EoL and Patches
PSA: Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus support ends on Saturday
Support for Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus will be coming to an end this Saturday, nine months after being pushed out. The end of life applies to all systems no matter whether you’re running it on a desktop or a server. Once the end of life date arrives, you should have a plan to move to Ubuntu 17.10 or downgrade to Ubuntu 16.04.
Ubuntu systems also having boot-up issues due to Meltdown and Spectre patches
KDE: KStars, Nextcloud Talk, Akademy, Krita, Qt, Kdenlive
KPTI + Retpoline Linux Benchmarking On Old Laptops
Over the past week and a half of running many benchmarks looking at the performance impact of the Linux KPTI and Retpoline patches for Spectre and Meltdown mitigation, one of the most common test requests is some thorough benchmarks on older systems. Why that's important is with older (pre-Westmere) CPUs there isn't PCID (Process Context Identifier) support that's used by KPTI, which helps offset some of the performance loss. So for some test results to share today are two old ThinkPads from the Clarksfield and Penryn days compared to a newer Broadwell ThinkPad in looking at the performance difference.
Multimedia Apps for the Linux Console
When last we met, we learned that the Linux console supports multimedia. Yes, really! You can enjoy music, movies, photos, and even read PDF files without being in an X session with MPlayer, fbi, and fbgs. And, as a bonus, you can enjoy a Matrix-style screensaver for the console, CMatrix. You will probably have make some tweaks to your system to make this work. The examples used here are for Ubuntu Linux 16.04.
A Look at Ubuntu Unity Remix
Ubuntu gets second update after first one fails to boot
The Spectre And Meltdown Server Tax Bill
Answering your questions about “Meltdown” and “Spectre”