Games: Opus Magnum, Killing Floor 2, Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
Opus Magnum is an exceptional puzzle game available for Linux
I decided to bite the bullet and actually pick up a personal copy of Opus Magnum [Steam, Humble Store], I’m glad I did and it's fantastic.
At first, it’s a little bit like there’s a tiny man inside your brain just shouting “AHH!” as there’s quite a lot to take in, but once you push through the initial brain overload it’s a brilliant experience. I wouldn’t say I was generally a huge puzzle game fan, but Opus Magnum absolutely fascinates me in ways I didn’t think possible.
Killing Floor 2 for Linux is 'indefinitely on hold' as they can't find a developer
Sad news, as it seems there's just no chance of Killing Floor 2 coming to Linux any more as Tripwire can't find a developer.
Going back to February of last year, Knockout Games sneaked out before that they were working on it, but not all contracts work out of course. I assumed they had parted ways, since later in August of last year Tripwire then said it wasn't in active development. I was hoping Knockout Games (or anyone) was just quietly working on it, but I guess not.
Where The Water Tastes Like Wine has a new trailer, musician Sting to star in it
Where The Water Tastes Like Wine [Steam, Official Site] is an upcoming adventure game from Dim Bulb Games and Serenity Forge has a new trailer to show off some characters, the fun news is that the musician Sting is starring in it.
Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, better know by his stage name of Sting is starring is this new adventure game along side some great actors like: Dave Fennoy (The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series), Cissy Jones (Firewatch), Kimberly Brooks (Mass Effect) and many more.
