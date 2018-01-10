Like many I was profoundly saddened by this analysis. I want to believe in constructive correctness, in math and in proofs. And so with the rise of functional programming, I thought that this historical slide from reason towards observation was just that, historical, and that the "safe" languages had a compelling value that would be evident eventually: that "another world is possible".

In particular I found solace in "langsec", an approach to assessing and ensuring system security in terms of constructively correct programs. One obvious application is parsing of untrusted input, and indeed the langsec.org website appears to emphasize this domain as one in which a programming languages approach can be fruitful. It is, after all, a truth universally acknowledged, that a program with good use of data types, will be free from many common bugs. So far so good, and so far so successful.

The basis of language security is starting from a programming language with a well-defined, easy-to-understand semantics. From there you can prove (formally or informally) interesting security properties about particular programs. For example, if a program has a secret k, but some untrusted subcomponent C of it should not have access to k, one can prove if k can or cannot leak to C. This approach is taken, for example, by Google's Caja compiler to isolate components from each other, even when they run in the context of the same web page.

But the Spectre and Meltdown attacks have seriously set back this endeavor. One manifestation of the Spectre vulnerability is that code running in a process can now read the entirety of its address space, bypassing invariants of the language in which it is written, even if it is written in a "safe" language. This is currently being used by JavaScript programs to exfiltrate passwords from a browser's password manager, or bitcoin wallets.