KDE: Nextcloud Talk, Krita (4.0 Beta and 3.3.3) and More
-
Meet Nextcloud Talk, World's First Self-Hosted, Encrypted Communication Platform
Nextcloud informs Softpedia today on the general availability of Nextcloud Talk, world's first self-hosted, enterprise-ready, and end-to-end encrypted audio/video and chat communication platform.
Meet Nextcloud Talk, the first enterprise-ready, open-source, and end-to-end encrypted, and privacy-focused self-hosted communication technology that promises to give users full control over their data while chatting with others over the communication platform.
Developed by Nextcloud, the biggest self-hosted and fully open source enterprise file sync and share platform, Nextcloud Talk features text chat and audio/video conferencing support, and it can be hosted on-premise, accessible from the Internet through a web browser and on your mobile device.
-
This week in Usability and Productivity
These improvements were landed by KDE Developers Kai Uwe Broulik, Albert Astals Cid, Aleix Pol, Michael Heidelbach, and myself. And that’s not all; the entire KDE community has been busy landing many more bugfixes and features too–more than I can keep track of!
I want to especially focus on the last Discover change I mentioned above. After my last post about Discover, we got a lot of user feedback that people wanted greater density and to be able to see more apps at once.
-
Krita 4.0 Open-Source Digital Painting Tool Enters Beta, Here's What to Expect
The developers of the Krita open-source and cross-platform digital painting software have released today the first beta version of the upcoming Krita 4.0 major release.
Krita 4.0 will be the biggest update since version 3.0, and today's first beta release gives users early access to many of its awesome new features and improvements. Right now, Krita 4.0 is in String Freeze development stage, which means that most of the major new features are already implemented.
"We’ve officially gone into String Freeze mode now! That’s developer speak for "No New Features, Honest." Everything that’s going into Krita 4.0 now is in, and the only thing left to do is fixing bugs and refining stuff," reads today's announcement.
-
New Stable Release: Krita 3.3.3
Today we’re releasing Krita 3.3.3. This will probably be the last stable release in the Krita 3 series.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 595 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" Respin ISOs Are Now Available to Download
Several users reported last month broken BIOSes on their Lenovo, Acer, and Toshiba laptops due to a bug in the Ubuntu 17.10 installation images that won't allow them to access their BIOS settings. The BIOS could be bricked even if the user ran the Ubuntu 17.10 image in live mode, without installing the OS. Canonical was quick to temporarily disable access to Ubuntu 17.10 downloads from their ubuntu.com website warning people about the issue. A workaround and a fix for existing users were available shortly after that, as they had to update the kernel packages in Ubuntu 17.10 to disable the intel-spi driver at boot time.
Top 5 Firefox extensions to install now
The web browser has become a critical component of the computing experience for many users. Modern browsers have evolved into powerful and extensible platforms. As part of this, extensions can add or modify their functionality. Extensions for Firefox are built using the WebExtensions API, a cross-browser development system. Which extensions should you install? Generally, that decision comes down to how you use your browser, your views on privacy, how much you trust extension developers, and other personal preferences.
Meltdown Patches and Problems
Linspire 8.0 and Freespire 4.0 Slated for Release in mid-December 2018
If you think the release of Linspire 7.0 and Freespire 3.0 were just a one-off, think again because we're now in possession of the release roadmap for both operating systems, and it looks like we should be able to get our hands on the next major releases at the end of the year. But, in the meanwhile, we'll be able to test a lot of the beta versions for both Freespire 4.0 and Linspire 8.0, as well as to enjoy new incremental versions of current releases. "Today we are releasing the release schedule and roadmap for Linspire and Freespire. These dates are not set in stone and there may be some alterations due to holidays and development mishaps. While the Freespire beta's will be available publicly the Linspire beta's will be available to subscription holders and insiders," says Roberto J. Dohnert in today's announcement.
Recent comments
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 week 5 hours ago
1 week 17 hours ago
1 week 17 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago