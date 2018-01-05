Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBCs Are Now Available with Professionally Soldered Headers
Meet Raspberry Pi Zero WH, the third Raspberry Pi Zero model, which offers the same features as Raspberry Pi Zero W and a professionally soldered header that might come in handy for those who don't know how to solder their own header on a Raspberry Pi Zero W board, and it's also perfect for those tiny projects of yours.
"Imagine a Raspberry Pi Zero W. Now add a professionally soldered header. Boom, that’s the Raspberry Pi Zero WH," says Alex Bate. "It’s your same great-tasting Pi, with a brand-new…crust? It’s perfect for everyone who doesn’t own a soldering iron or who wants the soldering legwork done for them."
