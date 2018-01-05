Firefox Development News
Not every bit of code you write needs to be optimal
It's easy to fall into the trap of obsessing about performance and try to micro-optimize every little detail in the code you're writing. Or reviewing for that matter. Most of the time, this just adds complexity and is a waste of effort.
If a piece of code only runs a few (or even a few hundred) times a second, a few nanoseconds per invocation won't make a significant difference. Chances are the performance wins you'll gain by micro optimizing such code won't show up on a profile.
Making tab switching faster in Firefox with tab warming
Since working on the Electrolysis team (and having transitioned to working on various performance initiatives), I’ve been working on making tab operations feel faster in Firefox. For example, I wrote a few months back about a technique we used to make tab closing faster.
Today, I’m writing to talk about how we’re trying to make tab switching feel faster in some cases.
Firefox 60 Is The Next ESR Release, Introducing Policy Engine
For those sticking to Firefox Extended Support Releases, the Firefox 60 branch will be the next ESR version.
Firefox 60 will be an ESR release and the plan is to have the ESR 60.0 release out on 8 May, the Firefox 60.1 ESR release on 3 July, and to end Firefox 52 ESR on 28 August when releasing Firefox 60.2.
