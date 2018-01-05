OSS Leftovers
-
Deep learning wars: Is Facebook-backed PyTorch an answer to Google’s TensorFlow?
The rapid rise of tools and techniques in Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning of late has been astounding. Deep Learning, or “Machine learning on steroids” as some say, is one area where data scientists and machine learning experts are spoilt for choice in terms of the libraries and frameworks available. A lot of these frameworks are Python-based, as Python is a more general-purpose and a relatively easier language to work with. Keras, Theano, TensorFlow are a few of the popular deep learning libraries built on Python, developed with an aim to make the life of machine learning experts easier.
-
Libre in Las Vegas
It's no secret that Aleph Objects, by design, does not have trade secrets. As the makers of the LulzBot brand of 3D printers, our industry-leading transparency is born out of a passion for free software, libre innovation, and open source hardware.
Every software tool we use to make our certified open source hardware is free software. Libre innovation encourages this kind of fanatical transparency, freeing us to share not only our bill of materials and internal assembly documentation, but even things like our research projects on our public development server. We confidently share everything that goes into our products—and more importantly, it lets us show you how they're made and how to get involved.
-
Ceph Day Germany 2018
I'm glad to annouce that there will be a Ceph Day on the 7th of February 2018 in Darmstadt. Deutsche Telekom will host the event. The day will start at 08:30 with registration and end around 17:45 with an one hour networking reception.
We have already several very interesting presentations from SUSE, SAP, CERN, 42.com, Deutsche Telekom AG and Red Hat on the agenda and more to come. If you have an interesting 15-45 min presentation about Ceph, please contact me to discuss if we can add it to the agenda. Presentation language should be German or English.
-
#AWChat: How Prebid.org & Open Source Will Shape the Ad Tech Landscape
Some wrapper solutions are built on open source technology, while others are proprietary. Today, we are here to talk about Prebid, the leading open source solution that enables publishers to quickly implement header bidding.
-
20 years on, open source hasn’t changed the world as promised
Open source has officially been a thing for 20 years now. Did anyone notice?
No, really. For something as revolutionary as open source, you’d think it would have changed the way all software is developed, sold, and distributed. Unfortunately for those party planners looking to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of open source, it hasn’t—changed software, that is. For most developers, most of the time, software remains stubbornly proprietary.
-
OPNsense 18.1-RC1 released
-
FreeBSD-Powered OPNsense 18.1-RC1 Released
For fans of the pfSense-forked OPNsense FreeBSD-based firewall/network operating system, the first release candidate of OPNsense 18.1 is available for testing.
-
Top 5: Favorite Linux distros, retro gaming on Raspberry Pi, and more
This week we look at how open source projects are viewed by college students, unusual tools for agile team development, setting up a Raspberry Pi for retro gaming, the future of Kubernetes, and our annual Linux distro poll.
-
Linux Foundation's Work on SPDX and Work for Microsoft
Linux and Graphics (Phoronix)
Software: OpenGenus, StackEdit, Lightworks
today's howtos
