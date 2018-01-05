today's howtos
-
How to fix DNS problems after upgrading Ubuntu 17.10 from ubuntu 17.04/16.10/16.04
-
Grep live log tailing
-
Instant Photo Backup with Android
-
Seeding new ISOs the easy zsync way
-
How to Install DenyHosts on Centos 7
-
Amplify – NGINX Monitoring Made Easy
-
Convert your PC to entertainment center : Install Kodi on Ubuntu & Debian
-
How to install software applications on Linux
-
How to make Steam installation working on Linux
-
Setting up OpenVPN client with systemd template unit files
-
Remove audio noise from video using audacity and avidemux
-
How to Deploy a MongoDB Sharded Cluster on CentOS 7
-
How To Install KDE Plasma on Trisquel 8 GNU/Linux
-
How to Redirect a Domain
-
BASH drivers, start your engines
-
Reading And Searching Compressed Files
-
How to remount filesystem in read write mode under Linux
-
Linux yes Command Tutorial for Beginners (with Examples)
Most of the Linux commands you encounter do not depend on other operations for users to unlock their full potential, but there exists a small subset of command line tool which you can say are useless when used independently, but become a must-have or must-know when used with other command line operations. One such tool is yes, and in this tutorial, we will discuss this command with some easy to understand examples.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 810 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation's Work on SPDX and Work for Microsoft
Linux and Graphics (Phoronix)
Software: OpenGenus, StackEdit, Lightworks
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago