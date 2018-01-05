Software: OpenGenus, StackEdit, Lightworks
-
OpenGenus Quark: The World’s First Offline Search Engine To Search Code
You’re searching a code for your project online and the Internet connection is suddenly dropped. What would you do? Just sitting idle and waiting for the Internet connection to be back? Not necessary! Now, you can search your favorite code written in any language even if there is no Internet connection. Sounds awesome? Indeed! Say hello to “OpenGenus Quark” – the World’s first Offline Search Engine that helps you to search code for any algorithm or data-structure in your favorite language in seconds. Be it a C++ code, or Java or Python, OpenGenus Quark will instantly display a lot of sample codes in a matter of second. OpenGenus community is constantly adding more codes everyday. So if the code you’re looking for is not available, no worries! Just mail them and they will take care of it.
-
StackEdit – An In-Browser Markdown Editor for Professionals
You might not have heard about PageDown before, but you must have heard about Stack Overflow and its sister sites. Well, PageDown is the Markdown library those services use. And it is also what StackEdit is based on.
StackEdit is a full-featured modern, open-source Markdown editor and it is what is used by Stack Overflow and all its sibling sites.
-
New Lightworks RC3 Version 14.1 revision 102835 Now Available on Windows Linux and Mac!
-
Lightworks 14.1 Video Editor Steps Closer To Release
The multi-platform, professional-grade Lightworks non-linear video editing system is getting close to releasing version 14.1.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 736 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation's Work on SPDX and Work for Microsoft
Linux and Graphics (Phoronix)
Software: OpenGenus, StackEdit, Lightworks
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago