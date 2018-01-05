Linux in Cars and Watches
-
Here’s every company developing self-driving car tech at CES 2018
Then there’s a fleet of companies with new interfaces to facilitate how you interact with your car (human-machine interaction, or HMI – because, of course, there’s an acronym), as well as a small armada working on automotive-grade Linux, which pretty much everyone seems to think is going to be at the heart of every self-driving vehicle someday. Sorry, Windows.
-
Verizon now rolling out Gear S3 update with Tizen 3.0 and battery bug fix
Verizon, one of the big mobile and data wireless carriers in the US, is currently rolling out a new software update for the Gear S3 and Gear S3 Frontier smartwatches. The updates are for Tizen 3.0.0.1 and, from the feedback we’ve received, it looks like the updates also contain the recent battery bug fix that was released by Samsung.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 677 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation's Work on SPDX and Work for Microsoft
Linux and Graphics (Phoronix)
Software: OpenGenus, StackEdit, Lightworks
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago