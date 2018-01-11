More Intel Catastrophes and Bricking of PCs Due to Intel's UEFI
Researcher finds another security flaw in Intel management firmware [Updated]
If MEBx hasn't been configured by the user or by their organization's IT department, the attacker can log into the configuration settings using Intel's default password of "admin.” The attacker can then change the password, enable remote access, and set the firmware to not give the computer's user an "opt-in" message at boot time. "Now the attacker can gain access to the system remotely," F-Secure's release noted, "as long as they’re able to insert themselves onto the same network segment with the victim (enabling wireless access requires a few extra steps)."
Shocking new Intel flaw gives hackers full control of laptops in less than 30 seconds
Physical access is needed, but to exploit the Intel AMT vulnerability all an attacker needs to do is power up the target machine and press CTRL-P during boot-up, experts said.
Why we should all do the boring work of patching our computers
Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with independent security reporter Brian Krebs, who says that on the scale of one to 10 in terms of how worried he is, this is about an eight.
Ubuntu 17.10.1 ISOs Now Available To Avoid Thrashing Some UEFI Systems
Ubuntu 17.10.1 ISOs are now available as well as for most of the *buntu derivatives. The Ubuntu 17.10.1 ISO re-spin is for disabling the SPI kernel driver to avoid messing up select laptops.
Ubuntu 17.10.1 Linux Distro Now Available — Download ISO Files And Torrents For All Official Flavors
In late December, Canonical decided to pull the download links of Ubuntu 17.10 Linux distro. This step was taken following the reports that a bug in UEFI firmware of some laptops from OEMs like Lenovo, Acer, and Toshiba are corrupting the BIOS and making the machine unbootable.
Today in Techrights
Intel is Full of Holes
The Top 10 Linux Distros You Never Heard About
As I have mentioned in previous articles, the open-source community is littered with many distributions – some of which you might never get to hear about if you’re not connected to an affiliated party or happen to come across a reference ad. Plus, it’s a new year and we have been dropping Top 10 (and sometimes higher) titles since it began so you shouldn’t be surprised that we are here with another one. In case you missed it, we recently published an article on The Top 10 Linux Desktop Distros of 2017, and I thought it will be nice if we checked out a couple of distros that might not have made it to the limelight in 2017 but are still significant and will probably be of great use to our readers.
Tiny module and SBC run Linux or Android on i.MX8M
Variscite’s 55 x 30mm “DART-MX8M” showcases NXP’s 1.5GHz, quad-A53 i.MX8M SoC with up to 4GB LPDDR4, up to 64GB eMMC, WiFi-ac, BT 4.2, PCIe, and HDMI 2.0, plus an optional carrier that’s also sold as a “VAR-DT8MCustomBoard” SBC. Variscite unveiled a “coming soon” DART-MX8M computer-on-module and VAR-DT8MCustomBoard carrier board/SBC that tap NXP’s new i.MX8M SoC. The DART-MX8M follows other NXP-based DART modules, such as the i.MX UL based DART-6UL, which in November received a clock rate upgrade to up to 900MHz.
