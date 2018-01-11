Android Leftovers
Take Notes in a Terminal Interface with This Linux-Style App
Deep down inside, Android is really just a fork of Linux, the popular open source desktop OS. You can see traces of its roots everywhere, and this lineage still holds a certain appeal with many Android fans. If you're in that boat, you'll love the newest notes app we just found.
Developer Archtects created the perfect note-taking app for fans of desktop Linux. Like Android's parent OS, everything can be accomplished through a command line, and it's even got a Terminal-like interface. Sure, it's just a notes app, but it puts a fun spin on creating reminders and to-do lists, plus any point-and-click plebs looking over your shoulder won't have any idea what you're doing!
21 Free And Best Android Apps For 2018 To Get The Most Out Of Your Smartphone
AT&T Ditching a Deal With Huawei Could Become a Political Mess
American carrier AT&T has pulled out of plans to sell phones from Chinese maker Huawei, raising questions about international relations.
Bill would bar feds from contracting with firms using Huawei, ZTE technology
“Chinese commercial technology is a vehicle for the Chinese government to spy on United States federal agencies, posing a severe national security threat,” Conaway said in a statement. “Allowing Huawei, ZTE, and other related entities access to U.S. government communications would be inviting Chinese surveillance into all aspects of our lives.”
Samsung Secretly Unveiled Their Foldable Galaxy X Smartphone At CES 2018, Says Report
Apart from the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, there is another Samsung flagship device that the tech world is eagerly waiting to get their hands on – the foldable smartphone, dubbed Galaxy X.
While the device seems to be nowhere near an expected release, it is known that Samsung revealed the same at CES 2018 in front of a private audience on January 10, says a report by The Korea Herald.
Samsung unveils foldable phone in private CES meeting
