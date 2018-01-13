LittleFS: A New File-System For ARM Embedded Devices
LittleFS is a lightweight file-system that's being developed for embedded systems.
LittleFS as implied by the name is intended to be a "little" file-system for embedded devices, in particular "Internet of Things" style platforms. LittleFS strives to be a fail-safe file-system that can work with minimal amounts of RAM/ROM, power-loss resilient, and supports wear-leveling for flash memory.
