Sunday 14th of January 2018
HowTos
deepin 15.5 - A different desktop

deepin is a Debian-based Linux distribution which features the custom Deepin Desktop Environment along with several in-house desktop applications. The deepin project develops its own file manager, media players, software centre and settings panel, along with other desktop applications. Clearly, the deepin team is very busy working on a desktop solution, one which is easy to navigate. deepin is available as a 3.2GB download for 64-bit x86 computers. Booting from the project's media gives us the option of starting the installation process, booting the operating system in failsafe mode or checking the media's integrity. In both of my test environments, deepin would boot and launch the installer (the first option), but was unable to boot in failsafe mode, whether run in UEFI or Legacy BIOS mode. Taking the install option brings up a graphical environment where we are asked to select our preferred language from a list. In the upper-right corner of the screen there is an "X" which, when clicked, lets us abort the installation. Quitting the installer immediately powers off the computer. Once we have selected our language we are asked to create a username and password for ourselves. We can then select our time zone from a map of the world. Partitioning comes next and here I encountered several options. We are asked whether we want Simple or Advanced partitioning. The Simple option takes over the entire hard drive, creating an ext4 file system. A 4GB swap file is set up on the root partition for us. This is the easy way forward, but it wipes out any other installed systems or partitions. The Advanced option lets us select where to install the system's boot loader and presents us with a list of available partitions and free space. At first I wasn't able to find any way to add new partitions, but eventually found the button for adding and editing partitions is a grey icon on a grey background, making it difficult to spot. Once the button was found, setting up new partitions was fairly straight forward. The deepin installer will not proceed if the root partition is 16GB or smaller in size when we take the Advanced partitioning option. However, I found I could create a root partition smaller than 16GB if I used the Simple partitioning option. Once our partitions are assigned mount points, the installer copies its files to the computer and reboots the system. Read more Also: What’s New in MX Linux 17

Linspire, Freespire and Black Lab Enterprise Linux Patched

  • Linspire 7.0.1 and Freespire 3.0.1 Released - Meltdown and Spectre fix
    This morning we have released Linspire 7.0.1 and Freespire 3.0.1 . With this release we have addressed the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities in Intel Processors. We have included no new features.
  • Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11.51 Released - Meltdown and Spectre Fix
    Today we have released Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11.51. This release addresses the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities in Intel Processors. We have included no new features. To apply the fix simply run your system updater and the fix will be applied. This update has been thoroughly tested and does not cause any issues or malfunctions
  • At CES, Spectre haunted tech executives in public and private meetings
    Despite being drenched and briefly thrust in to darkness, the largest annoyance for many top tech executives at CES was the shadow of Spectre. The world’s largest electronics show immediately careened toward the twin maladies dubbed Spectre and Meltdown, potentially exploitable weaknesses in the brains of PCs and servers world-wide.

Linux 4.15 RC8 and Linux Kernel Mailing List Downtime

  • Linux 4.15-rc8
    Ok, another week has gone by, and here's the promised rc8. I'm still hoping that this will be the last rc, despite all the Meltdown and Spectre hoopla. But we will just have to see, it obviously requires this upcoming week to not come with any huge surprises. The patches aren't huge, but architecture updates do end up being a largish part. That's partly due to the x86 "retpoline" support (well, the basic stuff that is uncontested), but also because the powerpc people decided they wanted to play too, so there's some low-level kernel entry changes there too. Aren't we lucky? Oh, and there's a small RISC-V update too. But outside of that, we've got driver updates (gpu, networking, usb, sound, NVMe), some core networking, and some tooling updates (mostly a few new x86 selftests). And some random misc fixlets (documentation, apparmor, crypto). Go forth and test. It all looks pretty solid to me, Linus
  • Kernel prepatch 4.15-rc8
    The 4.15-rc8 kernel prepatch is out for testing. Among other things, it includes the "retpoline" mechanism intended to mitigate variant 2 of the Spectre vulnerability. Testing of this change will be hard, though, since it requires a version of GCC that almost nobody has — watch LWN for a full article in the near future.
  • Linux 4.15-rc8 Released As The Last Before Final
    LINUX KERNEL -- Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.15-rc8 as the last planned release candidate prior to officially debuting Linux 4.15 next weekend. Linux 4.15-rc8 brings some BPF security improvements in the wake of the Spectre CPU vulnerabilities and there is the other smothering of bug/regression fixes too with this weekly Linux 4.15 release candidate.
  • An Incident Worth Noticing: Linux Kernel Mailing List Website Goes Down for Days
    Reality: the website goes down because it is hosted on a home server that suffered a power outage and needed the password to boot. Problem was that owner Jasper was on vacation when this incident happened.

