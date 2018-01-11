Linux 4.15 RC8 and Linux Kernel Mailing List Downtime
Linux 4.15-rc8
Ok, another week has gone by, and here's the promised rc8.
I'm still hoping that this will be the last rc, despite all the
Meltdown and Spectre hoopla. But we will just have to see, it
obviously requires this upcoming week to not come with any huge
surprises.
The patches aren't huge, but architecture updates do end up being a
largish part. That's partly due to the x86 "retpoline" support (well,
the basic stuff that is uncontested), but also because the powerpc
people decided they wanted to play too, so there's some low-level
kernel entry changes there too. Aren't we lucky?
Oh, and there's a small RISC-V update too.
But outside of that, we've got driver updates (gpu, networking, usb,
sound, NVMe), some core networking, and some tooling updates (mostly a
few new x86 selftests). And some random misc fixlets (documentation,
apparmor, crypto).
Go forth and test. It all looks pretty solid to me,
Linus
Kernel prepatch 4.15-rc8
The 4.15-rc8 kernel prepatch is out for testing. Among other things, it includes the "retpoline" mechanism intended to mitigate variant 2 of the Spectre vulnerability. Testing of this change will be hard, though, since it requires a version of GCC that almost nobody has — watch LWN for a full article in the near future.
Linux 4.15-rc8 Released As The Last Before Final
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.15-rc8 as the last planned release candidate prior to officially debuting Linux 4.15 next weekend.
Linux 4.15-rc8 brings some BPF security improvements in the wake of the Spectre CPU vulnerabilities and there is the other smothering of bug/regression fixes too with this weekly Linux 4.15 release candidate.
An Incident Worth Noticing: Linux Kernel Mailing List Website Goes Down for Days
Reality: the website goes down because it is hosted on a home server that suffered a power outage and needed the password to boot. Problem was that owner Jasper was on vacation when this incident happened.
Wait, what? The Linux Kernel Mailing List archives lived on ONE PC? One BROKEN PC?