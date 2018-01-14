2 scientific calculators for the Linux desktop
Every Linux desktop environment comes with at least a simple desktop calculator, but most of those simple calculators are just that: a simple tool for simple calculations.
Fortunately, there are exceptions; programs that go far beyond square roots and a couple of trigonometric functions, yet are still easy to use. Here are two powerful calculator tools for Linux, plus a couple of bonus options.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 627 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Retpoline Backported and a New Benchmark
New Raspberry Pi: Zero
Debugging and Compiling
Security: Meltdown and Spectre, GPG and SSH, Mageia Updates
Recent comments
14 hours 6 sec ago
4 days 6 hours ago
4 days 6 hours ago
4 days 7 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 5 days ago