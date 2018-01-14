Graphics: Mir, Vulkan, Mesa
Experimental XDG-Shell Support For Mir's Wayland Support
Mir's Wayland support continues being hacked on and now being tackled is support for the XDG-Shell protocol.
A proof of concept implementation for the XDG Shell protocol has been posted for Mir. The XDG-Shell protocol as a reminder is used for managing surfaces under Wayland compositors for dealing with window dragging, resizing, stacking, and other actions.
Vulkan 1.0.68 Published
Coming just over one week since Vulkan 1.0.67 is now the Vulkan 1.0.68 graphics/compute programming specification update.
Given the short time from Vulkan 1.0.67 to 1.0.68, this updated version does not introduce any new extensions. Vulkan 1.0.68 just has documentation fixes: correcting some typos and making other clarifications for helping developers understand expected behavior of some elements of Vulkan.
Intel's Mesa Driver Is A Step Closer To ARB_gl_spirv Support
Igalia has sent out the fourth version of their patches for wiring in ARB_gl_spirv support into the Mesa OpenGL driver. This extension is the last main blocker from Intel having OpenGL 4.6 support and allows for SPIR-V ingestion support for better interoperability between OpenGL and Vulkan.
Mesa Gets Patches For EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache
An Intel open-source developer has sent out a set of patches implementing the EGL ANDROID_blob_cache extension for Mesa.
