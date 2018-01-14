Games: CRYENGINE, Epic Car Factory, Godot, Depth of Extinction, Yuzu, GPD
CRYENGINE to get improved Linux support
In a recent 'meet the team' blog post interview, David Kaye the Lead System Engineer at Crytek talked a little about his role and how improved Linux support is coming.
If you didn't know, CRYENGINE added support for Linux as a platform for games along with a full OpenGL implementation back in 2015. However, that's only for getting your game onto the platform, what if you wanted to develop with CRYENGINE on Linux? Seems they're working towards that too!
Epic Car Factory looks like a sweet simulation game, releasing for Linux next month
If you're like me and you can't get enough of your management and building sims, you might want to check out Epic Car Factory [Steam].
I asked the developer if Linux support is confirmed and the answer was positive, so it will see day-1 Linux support. Steam says it will be released in "Q1 2018", but the developer clarified that too with it hopefully being next month.
Open source game engine 'Godot Engine' has the first 3.0 release candidate available
Godot Engine [Official Site] 3.0 is going to be a pretty big release for this open source game engine and the first release candidate is now available.
Depth of Extinction, a turn-based tactics roguelike with RPG elements set underwater, it's good
A Nintendo Switch emulator for Windows, Mac, and Linux is on its way
Nintendo Switch 'Yuzu' Emulator Announced for PC, Mac, Linux
Yuzu Nintendo Switch emulator will allow to Play Switch Games on PC, Mac, Linux
The 'GPD Win 2' could be an interesting device for Linux gaming on the go
I will start off by noting that the GPD Win 2 is currently designed for Windows. So you're probably wondering why I'm even writing about it! Well—it can also run Linux. It is essentially a tiny laptop, with gamepad-like buttons included.
YouTuber 'The Phawx' managed to test a unit running Xubuntu and it does look rather promising:
