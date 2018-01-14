New Raspberry Pi: Zero
Raspberry Pi Zero WH Hacker Board Launched With Pre-Soldered GPIO Header
The Raspberry Pi Foundation is here with a new (not exactly) hacker board that would be surely loved by tinkerers and makers. Named Raspberry Pi Zero WH, it’s a new variant of existing Zero W.
New Raspberry Pi: Zero WH promises cheaper and easier homebrew hardware
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has launched a variant of the $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W for cases where users need a GPIO header but either can't or don't want to solder it on themselves.
The header variant is called the Raspberry Pi Zero WH, which offers a pre-soldered 40-pin GPIO header.
