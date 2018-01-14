Retpoline Backported and a New Benchmark
-
Retpoline Backported To Linux 4.9, Linux 4.14 Kernels
Retpoline support for mitigating the Spectre vulnerabilities will soon be present in the Linux 4.9 and 4.14 stable kernels.
Greg Kroah-Hartman has sent out the latest patches for the Linux 4.9 and 4.14 point releases, which now include the Retpoline support.
-
ADATA XPG SX6000: Benchmarking A ~$50 USD 128GB NVMe SSD On Linux
While solid-state drives have generally been quite reliable in recent years and even with all the benchmarking I put them through have had less than a handful fail out of dozens, whenever there's a bargain on NVMe SSDs, it's hard to resist. The speed of NVMe SSDs has generally been great and while it's not a key focus on Phoronix (and thus generally not receiving review samples of them), I upgrade some of the server room test systems when finding a deal. The latest is trying an ADATA XPG SX6000 NVMe SSD I managed to get for $49.99 USD.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 417 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Retpoline Backported and a New Benchmark
New Raspberry Pi: Zero
Debugging and Compiling
Security: Meltdown and Spectre, GPG and SSH, Mageia Updates
Recent comments
14 hours 6 sec ago
4 days 6 hours ago
4 days 6 hours ago
4 days 7 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 5 days ago