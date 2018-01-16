Red Hat News and Posts
-
OpenShift Commons Briefing #113: Security and Forensics Best Practices for OpenShift with Knox Anderson (Sysdig)
In this briefing, Sysdig’s Knox Andersen walked us through security and forensic best practices for OpenShift and containers. We learned about how to simplify and strengthen an organization’s security posture by combining deep kernel-level container visibility with metadata from an OpenShift deployment to define your security policies. SysDig’s Knox Anderson also covered how the security landscape is changing, the architecture of Sysdig Secure, and even covered a live security instrumentation of a containerized environment.
-
OpenShift Commons Briefing #114: Building Cloud Native Apps with WildFly Swarm and OpenShift Application Runtimes with James Falkner (Red Hat)
-
Red Hat steps up to POWER9 for HPC
In this video from SC17 in Denver, Dan McGuan from Red Hat describes the company’s Multi-Architecture HPC capabilities with the Power9 architecture.
-
The Latest Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Insider Trading Activity
-
Clues to Identify Price Direction: Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 915 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 766 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Linux Microsoft Office Alternatives
Despite what you may have been led to believe, there are in fact a number of solid Linux alternatives for Microsoft Office available. In fact, there are even options available with varied levels of docx support, if that is something relevant to your business. This article will explore my recommended Microsoft Office alternatives for Linux. Some of them you've likely heard of, others may be cloud/server based options that you might not have thought much about until now. Also: The best open source video editors 2018: free to download, edit, use and share
Security: Updates, WordPress, Hardware Patches, and Open Source Security Podcast
GNOME Devs to Users: Desktop Icons Are Moving to GNOME Shell with GNOME 3.28
There appears to be a lot of fuss lately about the removal of an option from the GNOME desktop environment that allows users to display icons on their desktops. Long story short, last month, near the Christmas holidays, GNOME developer Carlos Soriano shared his plans on removing a so-called "the desktop" feature from the Nautilus file manager starting with the upcoming GNOME 3.28 release of the desktop environment, proposing its integration into the GNOME Shell component. The feature is there to handle application icons on the user's workspace, but it shouldn't have been implemented in Nautilus in the first place, according to the developer. So for the GNOME devs to be able to add new features to the Nautilus file manager, they need to remove its ability to handle desktop icons and place the code somewhere else.
Recent comments
2 days 2 hours ago
5 days 18 hours ago
5 days 18 hours ago
5 days 19 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago