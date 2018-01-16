today's howtos
Install Icinga 2 and Icinga web 2 on Ubuntu 17.10 server
Monitor your Kubernetes Cluster
Hands-On with WSL: Executing Daily Tasks [Ed: This is giving Microsoft control over GNU/Linux.]
How to install and use the smem memory reporting tool in Linux
Cya Windows. You Can Now Run PowerShell on Linux & macOS [Ed: "Cya Windows"? This is giving Microsoft more control over GNU/Linux. Use bash.]
Smart card forwarding with Fedora
Procrastinating by tweaking my desktop with devilspie2
Using Hardware Token-based 2FA with the WebAuthn API
How to Install and Optimize Apache on Ubuntu
Understanding Feature Engineering (Part 1) — Continuous Numeric Data
Running Linux on the Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 (5th generation)
How to Install and Use iostat on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Configure IP address (Networking) in RHEL/CentOS 7
today's howtos
Linux Microsoft Office Alternatives
Despite what you may have been led to believe, there are in fact a number of solid Linux alternatives for Microsoft Office available. In fact, there are even options available with varied levels of docx support, if that is something relevant to your business. This article will explore my recommended Microsoft Office alternatives for Linux. Some of them you've likely heard of, others may be cloud/server based options that you might not have thought much about until now. Also: The best open source video editors 2018: free to download, edit, use and share
Security: Updates, WordPress, Hardware Patches, and Open Source Security Podcast
GNOME Devs to Users: Desktop Icons Are Moving to GNOME Shell with GNOME 3.28
There appears to be a lot of fuss lately about the removal of an option from the GNOME desktop environment that allows users to display icons on their desktops. Long story short, last month, near the Christmas holidays, GNOME developer Carlos Soriano shared his plans on removing a so-called "the desktop" feature from the Nautilus file manager starting with the upcoming GNOME 3.28 release of the desktop environment, proposing its integration into the GNOME Shell component. The feature is there to handle application icons on the user's workspace, but it shouldn't have been implemented in Nautilus in the first place, according to the developer. So for the GNOME devs to be able to add new features to the Nautilus file manager, they need to remove its ability to handle desktop icons and place the code somewhere else.
