Games: InnerSpace, BATTLETECH, Civilization VI, SteamOS, Unreal Engine
InnerSpace from PolyKnight Games & Aspyr Media launches with day-1 Linux support, some thoughts
InnerSpace [Steam], an exploration flying game set in the Inverse, a world of inside-out planets without horizons is now available for Linux.
Disclosure: Key provided by Aspyr Media.
In InnerSpace, you are an autonomous drone named Cartographer, which was created by the Archaeologist from information left over by the Ancients. The Archaeologist requires your help to reach areas of the Inverse where they cannot go and so your journey begins.
I will start off by recommending a gamepad for InnerSpace. While it does work with Keyboard, it doesn’t feel good at all, you will have a much better experience with a gamepad in your hands.
BATTLETECH will only be coming to Linux post-launch, along with other features
The turn-based mech strategy game developed by Harebrained Schemes won’t be on Linux at launch later this year. Other features have also been cut or altered and will be making into the game post-release.
Civilization VI: Rise and Fall shows off overview of new features
The upcoming expansion for Civilization VI [Official Site] will be introducing quite a few interesting changes to the game. You can see how exactly you’ll be spending just one more turn in this overview video.
SteamOS Beta Switches To Linux 4.14.13 For KPTI To Mitigate Meltdown
Valve has pushed out a new SteamOS Beta build for the Debian Jessie-based "Brewmaster" series.
SteamOS Beta 2.145 is out with its main focus on transitioning to the Linux 4.14 (v4.14.13) stable kernel.
Unreal Engine 4.19 Preview Rolls Out With Renderer Enhancements
Epic Games has rolled out their public preview build of the upcoming Unreal Engine 4.19 game engine update.
Unreal Engine 4.19 features renderer improvements, new animation and physics capabilities, VR improvements, initial support for the HTC Vive Pro, Steam Audio Beta 10 integration, Live Link plug-in improvements, and a plethora of other work.
Unreal Engine 4.19 Preview 1 Now Available
Unreal Engine 4.19 will be available soon and it'll include many new exciting features and fixes. The first Preview build is now available on the Epic Games launcher for you to download. You can explore a number of new animation and physics updates, including improvements to the Live Link plugin and Sequencer performance, and signficant changes to VR resolution settings. There are also a number of quality-of-life improvements.
today's howtos
Linux Microsoft Office Alternatives
Despite what you may have been led to believe, there are in fact a number of solid Linux alternatives for Microsoft Office available. In fact, there are even options available with varied levels of docx support, if that is something relevant to your business. This article will explore my recommended Microsoft Office alternatives for Linux. Some of them you've likely heard of, others may be cloud/server based options that you might not have thought much about until now. Also: The best open source video editors 2018: free to download, edit, use and share
Security: Updates, WordPress, Hardware Patches, and Open Source Security Podcast
GNOME Devs to Users: Desktop Icons Are Moving to GNOME Shell with GNOME 3.28
There appears to be a lot of fuss lately about the removal of an option from the GNOME desktop environment that allows users to display icons on their desktops. Long story short, last month, near the Christmas holidays, GNOME developer Carlos Soriano shared his plans on removing a so-called "the desktop" feature from the Nautilus file manager starting with the upcoming GNOME 3.28 release of the desktop environment, proposing its integration into the GNOME Shell component. The feature is there to handle application icons on the user's workspace, but it shouldn't have been implemented in Nautilus in the first place, according to the developer. So for the GNOME devs to be able to add new features to the Nautilus file manager, they need to remove its ability to handle desktop icons and place the code somewhere else.
