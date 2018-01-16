No More Ubuntu! Debian is the New Choice For Google’s In-house Linux Distribution
For years Google used Goobuntu, an in-house, Ubuntu-based operating system. Goobuntu is now being replaced by gLinux, which is based on Debian Testing.
