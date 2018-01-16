Librem 5 Phone Progress Report
Librem 5 Phone Progress Report – The First of Many More to Come!
First, let me apologize for the silence. It was not because we went into hibernation for the winter, but because we were so busy in the initial preparation and planning of a totally new product while orienting an entirely new development team. Since we are more settled into place now, we want to change this pattern of silence and provide regular updates. Purism will be giving weekly news update posts every Tuesday, rotating between progress on phone development from a technology viewpoint (the hardware, kernel, OS, etc.) and an art of design viewpoint (UI/UX from GNOME/GTK to KDE/Plasma). To kickoff this new update process, this post will discus the technological progress of the Librem 5 since November of 2017.
Purism Eyeing The i.MX8M For The Librem 5 Smartphone, Issues First Status Update
If you have been curious about the state of Purism's Librem 5 smartphone project since its successful crowdfunding last year and expedited plans to begin shipping this Linux smartphone in early 2019, the company has issued their first status update.
Mozilla Leftovers
GNU: GCC 7.3 and LibrePlanet 2018 Keynote Speakers
Open Source in 3-D Printing
Android Leftovers
