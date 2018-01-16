AT&T in Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP)
AT&T Completes Field Trials of 10 Gbps XGS-PON Virtualized Network
ONAP is a member community working on open-source platforms as part of a virtual access project within the Linux Foundation and spearheaded by AT&T. ONAP’s first platform release, ONAP Amsterdam, was unveiled in November.
AT&T finishes open source XGS-PON field trials
The trial is part of AT&T's efforts to use software defined networking (SDN) and virtualization in its access networks. Use of Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) software is a key enabler
