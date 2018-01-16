Graphics: NVIDIA and Mesa
NVIDIA 340.106 Legacy Driver Released For KPTI Compatibility
For those using the 340 series legacy driver for NVIDIA GeForce 8 and GeForce 9 series GPU support, the 340.106 driver has been released.
Mesa 18.0.0 release plan
As you've know the Mesa 18.0.0 release plan has been available for a while on the mesa3d.org website [1].
Mesa 18.0 Will Enter Its Feature Freeze Soon
The Mesa 18.0 feature freeze and release candidate will be issued in the days ahead.
Emil Velikov quietly updated the Mesa3D release schedule a while back though now he's announced it to the mailing list. The original plan was to do the branching / feature freeze and RC1 on 19 January, but given the short notice, that might be kicked out until next week.
