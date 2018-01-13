Security Leftovers
Long-Term Consequences Of Spectre And Its Mitigations
Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) reached End of Life on January 13, 2018
Using BitTorrent For Downloading? This Security Flaw Lets Hackers Control Your PC Remotely [Ed: Dan Goodin, sued for his sensationalism, is now cited by many equally sensationalist reports/blogs]
Even though the popularity of streaming websites is rising at a fast pace, BitTorrent remains a premier source of entertainment content source for a large chunk of people using the web. With the help of tons of popular torrent sites (there are some completely legal ones as well) and BitTorrent clients, people download content.
BitTorrent Client Transmission Suffers Remote Takeover Vulnerability
Transmission, one of the most used non-commercial BitTorrent clients, has a vulnerability that allows outsiders to gain control over people's computers. The flaw affects users who have remote control enabled with the default password. The vulnerability was revealed by a Google researcher, who plans to disclose similar remote code execution flaws in other torrent clients as well.
Researchers identify Android malware that can 'spy extensively'
Researchers at the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm described the spyware, named Skygofree, as a sophisticated mobile implant “designed for targeted cyber-surveillance” that can be potentially used as an “offensive security” product.
DHS giving ‘active defense’ cyber tools to private sector, secretary says
Nielsen did not go into detail about the active defense measures that the Homeland Security Department is supporting in the private sector.
Hospital hit by ransomware: Attackers demand Bitcoin to release control of system
Coercion – a problem larger than authentication
Authentication is not the place where coercion can be mitigated — locking the Facebook account of an arrested dissident is more important than a “duress finger” option for a phone. Allowing organisations to securely compartment access to data, and remotely wipe a seized device, is more important than the limitations of FaceID.
