Games: RUINER, Remnants of Naezith, Rise to Ruins, Super Cane Magic ZERO, Dead Island
The developer of RUINER confirms the Linux version is being worked on now
It's been a bit of a strange one this! With it initially being confirmed to release on Linux, then "technical issues" meant they had to delay it. Shortly after, they claimed they're not working on it and a day later they asked to see requests for a Linux version on Steam. A few days later, they confirmed it once again. Then a few weeks later it was put on hold and now a few months later, it seems they're finally working on it…confused yet?
Remnants of Naezith, a fast-paced grappling hook precision platformer is coming to Linux
Remnants of Naezith [Steam, Official Site], a fast-paced grappling hook precision platformer is coming to Linux and it looks rather divine.
Mixing in some retro looking visuals, with fast-paced travel using a grappling hook it certainly looks like a good game to challenge your friends and beat their times. It has no speed limits either, so your speed depends upon your skill with the hook.
Rise to Ruins has a 'minor' patch adding 11 new maps
The very silly action RPG 'Super Cane Magic ZERO' has a major story update, broken on Linux now
The very silly action RPG 'Super Cane Magic ZERO' has a major story update, broken on Linux now
Dead Island Should Now Work With The Gallium3D Drivers
The Dead Island open world survival horror action RPG game that's more than six years old should now work with Mesa's Gallium3D drivers.
