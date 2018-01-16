Google Ditches Goobuntu Linux For Debian-Based gLinux
It’s not a hidden fact that Google has been using Ubuntu-based Linux distribution called Goobunu for years.
The home-baked distribution used by Google engineers is like a light skin on top of Ubuntu Linux LTS releases. The company has been a customer of Canonical as part of the Ubuntu Advantage Program, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Also: Google ditches Ubuntu for Debian for internal engineering environment
