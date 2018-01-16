Will 2018 Be the Year of the Linux Desktop
The “Year of the Linux Desktop” is a fabled time when Linux finally rises up and becomes the dominant desktop operating system, supplanting Windows.
Now, that might sound ridiculous, but the notion has been fueled over the years by Linux’s rise to dominance in every other market. The vast majority of servers run Linux. Just about every supercomputer runs on Linux. If you have an Android phone, it’s running the Linux kernel. Even the Internet of Things and automotive computers are primarily running some variation of Linux.
Also:
-
The city of Barcelona is dumping Windows in favor of Linux [iophk: "interjecting Microsoft disinformation about Munich"]
The plan goes beyond just picking and choosing the best open-source alternatives to Microsoft products out there, as Barcelona will apparently be hiring developers to create bespoke software. The idea is that these projects could potentially be rolled out across other Spanish cities if they’re up to the task.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 338 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla Leftovers
GNU: GCC 7.3 and LibrePlanet 2018 Keynote Speakers
Open Source in 3-D Printing
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 days 14 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
6 days 7 hours ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 hours ago