Graphics: RadeonSI NIR Backend, RADV Vulkan Driver, Direct Rendering Manager
-
RadeonSI NIR Backend Now Supports GLSL 4.50
The experimental RadeonSI NIR back-end is taking a final step forward for Mesa 18.0.
Up until today when using the RadeonSI NIR code-path the GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language) version was limited to 1.50 due to not having any tessellation shader support, but now it's supported up through 4.50 -- the GLSL version matching OpenGL 4.5.
-
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Supports VK_EXT_debug_report
With the flurry of Mesa development activity with Mesa 18.0 being branched in a few days, the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver picked up support for another extension.
Building off groundwork laid by Intel ANV, the RADV driver now implements VK_EXT_debug_report. At the moment it doesn't output any messages but can be easily added during development for usage with RenderDoc and other Vulkan debuggers.
-
The DRM Graphics Driver Changes Coming For Linux 4.16
With being past the cutoff of new features to be merged to DRM-Next for targeting the upcoming Linux 4.16 kernel merge window, here is a recap of the prominent changes to the Direct Rendering Manager drivers for this next kernel cycle.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 427 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla Leftovers
GNU: GCC 7.3 and LibrePlanet 2018 Keynote Speakers
Open Source in 3-D Printing
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 days 14 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
6 days 7 hours ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 hours ago