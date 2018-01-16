How To Install Windows 10 In Virtualbox On Linux
You might be a developer and just want to try out your application in a Windows environment, or just want the thrill of doing something in Windows 10. Well, the solution might be as easy as using Virtualbox to install windows 10 unlike installing it on your machine, which may bring may problems to your Linux installation such as grub being overwritten.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 122 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla Leftovers
GNU: GCC 7.3 and LibrePlanet 2018 Keynote Speakers
Open Source in 3-D Printing
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 days 14 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
6 days 7 hours ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 hours ago