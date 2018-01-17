Wine 3.0
Wine 3.0 Released
The Wine team is proud to announce that the stable release Wine 3.0 is now available.
Wine 3.0 Officially Released with Android Driver, Direct3D 11 and 10 Support
The Wine (Wine Is Not an Emulator) project has been updated today to version 3.0, a major release that ends 2017 in style for the open-source compatibility layer capable of running Windows apps and games on Linux-based and UNIX-like operating systems.
Almost a year in the works, Wine 3.0 comes with amazing new features like an Android driver that lets users run Windows apps and games on Android-powered machines, Direct3D 11 support enabled by default for AMD Radeon and Intel GPUs, AES encryption support on macOS, Progman DDE support, and a task scheduler.
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
The Wine camp has officially released Wine 3.0 as their annual feature update to this program for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.
The big Wine 3.0 release is now officially available
Good things come to those who wait, like a fine Wine. Today the Wine team has officially release the next stable version Wine 3.0 [Official Site].
After around a year of development during the 2.x cycle, Wine 3.0 brings in some major changes towards better game and application support for those of you wanting to run Windows-only stuff on Linux. It's nowhere near perfect, but it's a massive advancement for the Wine project and provides a good base for them to continue onwards.
