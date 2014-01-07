Fedora Makes Progress On Their New Modularity Concept
After abandoning their Fedora Server 27 Modular Edition work last year, Fedora developers interested in modularizing Fedora packaging have drawn up new plans that are now approved by the Fedora Council.
At Wednesday's Fedora Council meeting, the new Fedora modularization plan was approved. The goal outlined by "Objective: Fedora Modularization — The Release" is "Modularity will transform the all-in-one Fedora OS into an operating system plus a module repository, which will contain a wide selection of software easily maintained by packagers. This iteration of the Objective focuses on the second part — providing a wide selection software in various versions — while laying the groundwork for the first."
The new Fedora Modular plans no longer involve modularizing the entire distribution but rather "traditionally built packages" will remain and only components benefiting from modular features would be modularized. The components targeted are things like database servers, web servers, Node.js, etc, where users may prefer sticking to one particular version of a program and not upgrade until it's end-of-life or has other particular reasons to want to move on to a newer version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 638 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GPL Violations: Grsecurity Carries on Bullying Bruce Perens, Israel Complies with AGPL, Xiaomi Violates GPL
Security: Updates, Secure Contexts, EFF, Google, Fedora
today's howtos
Introducing my new friend: a Slimbook
I have been following Slimbook for some time now. As you probably know, they ship a KDE laptop that is very cool, with KDE Neon pre-installed. They have attended to a couple of events I have attended to so I have been able to test their laptops, get feedback from buyers and ask them questions directly. The fact that they are a Spanish company was a beautiful surprise, We do not have that many hardware integrators and vendors in Spain. But what definitely caught my attention was the fact that they pay a lot of attention to the software. They ship the laptops with Linux pre-installed. Ok, that is not new any more. But they do pre-install several different distros. Now, that’s uncommon. But news do not stop there.
Recent comments
9 hours 53 min ago
4 days 2 hours ago
1 week 18 hours ago
1 week 18 hours ago
1 week 19 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 6 hours ago
2 weeks 6 hours ago
2 weeks 21 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago