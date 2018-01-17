Linux Foundation Events: India Digital Open Summit 2018, Open Source Networking Day, Open Source Leadership Summit
Reliance Jio leads India in global Open Source Ecosystem, Hosts First Indian Digital Open Summit
Reliance Jio is hosting the India Digital Open Summit 2018, an Open Source Networking (OSN) Day being organised in partnership with the Linux Foundation and supported by Cisco Systems. The January 19th, 2018 event marks the inaugural India Digital Open Summit, a meeting of the top technologists, academia, startups, and industry leaders focused on how open source networking systems and platforms would transform and foster innovation and leadership across the entire digital ecosystem.
Initial Keynote Speakers Announced for The Linux Foundation Open Source Leadership Summit
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the lineup of keynote speakers for Open Source Leadership Summit, taking place March 6-8 in Sonoma, CA.
GPL Violations: Grsecurity Carries on Bullying Bruce Perens, Israel Complies with AGPL, Xiaomi Violates GPL
Security: Updates, Secure Contexts, EFF, Google, Fedora
today's howtos
Introducing my new friend: a Slimbook
I have been following Slimbook for some time now. As you probably know, they ship a KDE laptop that is very cool, with KDE Neon pre-installed. They have attended to a couple of events I have attended to so I have been able to test their laptops, get feedback from buyers and ask them questions directly. The fact that they are a Spanish company was a beautiful surprise, We do not have that many hardware integrators and vendors in Spain. But what definitely caught my attention was the fact that they pay a lot of attention to the software. They ship the laptops with Linux pre-installed. Ok, that is not new any more. But they do pre-install several different distros. Now, that’s uncommon. But news do not stop there.
