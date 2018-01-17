Red Hat News
Red Hat global survey finds field services operations bullish on emerging technologies
For many industries, from transportation to utilities, manufacturing and more, field workers are pivotal to the success of business operations, the satisfaction of customers, and the growth of the bottom line. Field workers are now at the forefront of digital transformation where artificial intelligence (AI), smart mobile devices, the Internet of Things (IoT) and business process management (BPM) technologies have created new opportunities to better streamline and transform traditional workflows and workforce management practices.
Market Monitor: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Stock Update According to Analysts
Institutional Holdings and Trade Data for Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
Is Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s Price Index Saturation Running Full?
Abraxas Petro Corp (AXAS) and Red Hat Inc (RHT) Needle Moving on Volume
GPL Violations: Grsecurity Carries on Bullying Bruce Perens, Israel Complies with AGPL, Xiaomi Violates GPL
Security: Updates, Secure Contexts, EFF, Google, Fedora
today's howtos
Introducing my new friend: a Slimbook
I have been following Slimbook for some time now. As you probably know, they ship a KDE laptop that is very cool, with KDE Neon pre-installed. They have attended to a couple of events I have attended to so I have been able to test their laptops, get feedback from buyers and ask them questions directly. The fact that they are a Spanish company was a beautiful surprise, We do not have that many hardware integrators and vendors in Spain. But what definitely caught my attention was the fact that they pay a lot of attention to the software. They ship the laptops with Linux pre-installed. Ok, that is not new any more. But they do pre-install several different distros. Now, that’s uncommon. But news do not stop there.
