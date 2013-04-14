OSS: Jio, VMware Openwashing, and Testing Jobs
Jio is committed to use open source technology: Akash Ambani
Speaking at the India Digital Open Summit 2018, Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said that open source is very important for his company.
“The year 2017 was the tipping point for AR and VR globally. In India, AR and VR are in the initial stages of adoption but at Jio, we believe it will grow at a 50 percent compounded rate for the next five years,” Akash said.
He also spoke on the evolution of artificial intelligence and blockchain.
VMware and Pivotal’s PKS Distribution Marries Kubernetes with BOSH [Ed: It looks like the author has been reduced to Microsoft propaganda and other openwashing puff pieces sponsored by proprietary software giants. We have given up on several writers who used to support GNU/Linux. Seeing their activity, it seems as though they ended up with neither gigs nor credibility (used to get far more writing assignments from LF, often for Microsoft openwashing).]
Hehe, still writing code for a living? It's 2018. You could be earning x3 as a bug bounty hunter
Ethical hacking to find security flaws appears to pay better, albeit less regularly, than general software engineering.
And while payment remains one of the top rationales for breaking code, hackers have begun citing more civic-minded reasons for their activities.
A survey of 1,700 bug bounty hunters from more than 195 countries and territories by security biz HackerOne, augmented by the company's data on 900 bug bounty programs, has found that white-hat hackers earn a median salary that's 2.7 times that of typical software engineers in their home countries.
In some places, the gap is far more pronounced. In India, for example, hackers make as much as 16 times the median programmer salary. In the US, they earn 2.4 times the median.
