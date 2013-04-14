today's leftovers
Private Internet Access and Linux Journal set up $25,000 fund to reward experienced and aspiring writers
NHS used Linux project to negotiate with Microsoft: claim
Britain's National Health Service appears to have used a project set up to create a Linux alternative for its employees' smartcards — and later, hopefully, a desktop alternative to Windows — to bargain with Microsoft and obtain an enterprise-wide desktop deal.
GNOME Photos App Improves Its Editing Tools
The next stable release of GNOME Photos includes a number of core improvements, including new photo editing features. As a Shotwell alternative Photos is …Well, it’s getting there. It handles the basics well enough, letting you import and browse photos, sort them into albums, and share them via email.
Building packages with Meson and Debhelper version level 11 for Debian stretch-backports
Enforce the build to pull-in meson from stretch-backports, i.e. a meson version that is newer than 0.40.0.
Not being perfect
Games: DRAG, Geneshift, Balloonatics and More
Tumbleweed Update
India Digital Open Summit 2018
Compact Quark-based embedded computer sells for $120
Advantech’s “UBC-222” is an embedded computer that runs Yocto Linux on an Intel Quark X1000 with up to 1GB DDR3, dual 10/100 LAN ports, and a mini-PCIe socket with LTE-ready SIM slot.
