Games: DRAG, Geneshift, Balloonatics and More
-
Realistic racing game 'DRAG' coming to Linux soon, built on Linux and it looks astonishing
I've been in contact with one of the people behind DRAG, a fantastic looking racing game which will come to Linux soon. The fun fact is that the game engine is custom built under Linux too. The developer I spoke to, Thorsten Folkers, wanted us to announce it early to gather a bit of interest. They certainly have my full attention, that's for sure.
-
Top-down shooter 'Geneshift' has a major update with a new progression system
-
Balloonatics, an action-packed shooter where you pilot a floating basket is coming to Linux
Balloonatics [Steam, Official Site] certainly gets some bonus points for being unique. A vehicle-based action-packed shooter where you pilot a floating basket will release for Linux next month.
-
The crazy action RPG 'Super Cane Magic ZERO' now works properly on Linux
-
Urban sandbox game 'Voxel Turf' adds in boats, hovercraft and more optimizations
-
FPS 'Interstellar Marines' is still alive and updated, finally fixes their Wargames mode timer on Linux
Interstellar Marines [Steam] was one of the most promising FPS games in a long time, until they basically ran out of money. They're still going and this latest updated fixes a long-standing Linux issue.
One of their online game modes "Wargames" can only be joined at specific times, the problem was on Linux the timer was always in a negative and just didn't work unless you set your regional settings to the US. The latest update this week finally fixes that issue and I've been able to actually test it. Turns out—it's actually pretty cool. Confusing as hell, but cool.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 367 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: DRAG, Geneshift, Balloonatics and More
Tumbleweed Update
India Digital Open Summit 2018
Compact Quark-based embedded computer sells for $120
Advantech’s “UBC-222” is an embedded computer that runs Yocto Linux on an Intel Quark X1000 with up to 1GB DDR3, dual 10/100 LAN ports, and a mini-PCIe socket with LTE-ready SIM slot.
Recent comments
24 min 15 sec ago
22 hours 26 min ago
4 days 14 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 5 hours ago
2 weeks 18 hours ago
2 weeks 18 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago