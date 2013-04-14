Interstellar Marines [Steam] was one of the most promising FPS games in a long time, until they basically ran out of money. They're still going and this latest updated fixes a long-standing Linux issue.

One of their online game modes "Wargames" can only be joined at specific times, the problem was on Linux the timer was always in a negative and just didn't work unless you set your regional settings to the US. The latest update this week finally fixes that issue and I've been able to actually test it. Turns out—it's actually pretty cool. Confusing as hell, but cool.