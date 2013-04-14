PlayOnLinux For Easier Use Of Wine
PlayOnLinux is a free program that helps to install, run, and manage Windows software on Linux. It can also manage virtual C: drives (known as Wine prefixes), and download and install certain Windows libraries for getting some software to run on Wine properly. Creating different drives using different Wine versions is also possible. It is very handy because what runs well in one version may not run as well (if at all) on a newer version. There is PlayOnMac for macOS and PlayOnBSD for FreeBSD.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 23 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: DRAG, Geneshift, Balloonatics and More
Tumbleweed Update
India Digital Open Summit 2018
Compact Quark-based embedded computer sells for $120
Advantech’s “UBC-222” is an embedded computer that runs Yocto Linux on an Intel Quark X1000 with up to 1GB DDR3, dual 10/100 LAN ports, and a mini-PCIe socket with LTE-ready SIM slot.
Recent comments
24 min 15 sec ago
22 hours 26 min ago
4 days 14 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 5 hours ago
2 weeks 18 hours ago
2 weeks 18 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago